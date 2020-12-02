Sindh reports over 1,900 new COVID-19 case mostly in Karachi

Sindh on Wednesday reported over 1900 new coronavirus cases and six deaths in past 24 hours.

Giving daily briefing, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said virus has claimed 2,968 lives across the province since the pandemic broke out.

The province reported 1,983 new coronavirus cases, including 1,702 from Karachi.

The number of active cases in Sindh stands at 20,481. Of them, 712 patients are in critical condition.

Second wave of the pandemic has taken over Pakistan, compelling the authorities to shut down educational institutions across the country and announce new restrictions to contain the spread of the virus.

The provincial government has prohibited weddings in closed spaces too. Only weddings at open spaces, with a maximum of 200 guests, are allowed in the province.