Dec 02, 2020
Pakistan

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

APP 02 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Three ships namely, MSC Esthi, Maersk Pittsburgh and Songa Dream carrying Containers and Chemicals were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Pacific Constant and Shao Shan-5 carrying 59,428 tonnes Coal and 57,519 tonnes Wheat also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by eleven ships to load/offload Containers, Steel pipes, Coal, Wheat, Project Cargo, Chemicals, Palm oil and Mogas respectively during the last 24 hours, out of them, four ships, Sphene, Songa Dream, Scarlet Lady and UACC Eagle sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning, and four more ships, Great Fluency, Nord Mamore, NCC Haiel and Thang Long are expected to sail from PIBT, PQEPT, LCT and MW-1 on same day (today) in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 177,686 tonnes, comprising 158,025 tonnes imports cargo and 19,661 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,510 Containers (2,493 TEUs imports and 1,017 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during the last 24 hours.

A total of eighteen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them seven ships, Captain Yannis-L, Athina-III, Flag Gangos, Glory Harvest, Chemroad Sirius, Banglar Agrajatra and PS Pisa scheduled to load/offload Rice, Wheat, Coal, LPG, Chemicals, Palm oil and Furnace oil are expected take berths at MW-1, FAP, PIBT, SSGC, EVTL, LCT and FOTCO respectively on Wednesday and three more ships, CMA CGM Butterfly, Cape Male and MSC Pillar with Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

