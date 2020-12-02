World
Russia reports record 589 coronavirus deaths, 25,345 new infections
- Authorities also reported 25,345 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, including 5,191 in the capital Moscow, and 3,684 in St Petersburg, bringing the national cumulative tally to 2,347,401.
02 Dec 2020
MOSCOW: Russia reported a record 589 deaths linked to the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the official number of deaths to 41,053.
Authorities also reported 25,345 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, including 5,191 in the capital Moscow, and 3,684 in St Petersburg, bringing the national cumulative tally to 2,347,401.
'Second wave' hampers Pakistan’s Refining, Fuel Demand Growth Outlooks: Report
Russia reports record 589 coronavirus deaths, 25,345 new infections
Govt will initiate work to grant provincial status to Gilgit Baltistan on priority, says PM
Al Azizya reference: IHC declares Nawaz Sharif proclaimed offender
US attorney general says no evidence of decisive election fraud
COVID-19 pandemic: 75 deaths, 2,829 fresh cases reported across country
Barnier says no guarantee of Brexit trade deal
Petition filed in LHC seeking ban on PDM's Lahore rally
PDM denied permission to hold rally in Lahore
Projects under Karachi Transformation Plan: Planning ministry for utilization of Bahria settlement amount
Coronavirus vaccine: People over 60 to be given preference
Economic, social impact of CPEC will be substantial, beneficial: PM
Read more stories
Comments