51 policemen infected with COVID-19 in last three days in Sindh

  • 20 officials have also lost their lives to the novel virus.
Aisha Mahmood 02 Dec 2020

The Sindh Police said on Wednesday that in the past three days, 51 more policemen have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a press release by the Sindh Police, in the last three days, 1642 officials were tested for the deadly virus. These new cases take the tally of the coronavirus cases in the police department to 3703. 20 officials have also lost their lives to the novel virus, the press release said.

Currently, 202 police officials are under treatment while 3481 have recovered from COVID-19.

The province is witnessing the second wave of the novel coronavirus with the cities collectively reporting more than 1000 cases this week. The province lost 27 more people to coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The country's coronavirus tally has reached 403,311 while the death toll has crossed 8000.

In order to curb the spread of the virus, educational institutions across the country have been closed while authorities have been ensuring that people are following the coronavirus guidelines.

