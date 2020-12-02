AVN 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.69%)
Argentina Air Force considering to purchase Pakistan's JF-17 Thunder jets

  • It has been reported that due to the unavailability of financial resources, the military authorities of Argentina want to buy Pakistan-made JF-17 Thunder instead of buying expensive fighter jets from Britain.
Ali Ahmed 02 Dec 2020

Coming as a major development for Pakistan's defense industry is that another country has expressed interest in purchasing the JF-17 Thunder fighter jets.

The JF-17 Thunder, a joint venture between Pakistan and China, has gained considerable popularity. According to the Russian media outlet topwar.ru, Argentina is seriously considering purchasing JF-17 Thunder.

It has been reported that due to the unavailability of financial resources, the military authorities of Argentina want to buy Pakistan-made JF-17 Thunder instead of buying expensive fighter jets from Britain.

It may be recalled that earlier this year, it was reported that Pakistan has taken practical steps to further develop its defense industry in partnership with China. Pakistan has found four buyers of JF-17 Thunder fighter jets manufactured in collaboration with China.

It has been reported that Nigeria and Myanmar have agreed to buy JF-17 Thunder aircraft from Pakistan. Malaysia, Azerbaijan, Egypt and some other countries are also trying to reach an early agreement on the purchase of JF-17 Thunder fighter jets. While Pakistan is also trying to persuade many more countries to buy JF-17 Thunder.

Demand for JF-17 Thunder fighter jets has risen sharply since Pakistan shot down Indian fighter jets. The sale of JF-17 Thunder fighter jets in the international market will earn Pakistan a lot of foreign exchange.

