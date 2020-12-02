Nov CPI-based inflation surges 0.82 percent

ISLAMABAD: The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation of November 2020 increased by 0.82 percent over October 2020, and increased by 8.35 percent over corresponding month of the last year i.e. November 2019, mainly due to increase in food items.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), month-on-month basis, the top few commodities which contributed to inflation included chicken (21.36 percent), tomatoes (15.68 percent), potatoes (8.79 percent), onions (5.81 percent), vegetables (5.63 percent), dry fruits (4.38 percent), eggs (2.83 percent), butter (2.61 percent), condiments and spices (2.6 percent), and fish (1.89 percent).

However, prices of some items witnessed decline including wheat flour (4.83 percent), wheat (4.1 percent), moong (3.54 percent), and gram (1.94 percent).

The year-on-year basis some commodities which contributed to inflation varied from include potatoes (56.11 percent), eggs (48.67 percent), chicken (46.82 percent), condiments and spices (37.6 percent), wheat (36.6 percent), sugar (35.78 percent, beans (31.81 percent), moong (26.12 percent), mash (22.61 percent, butter (19.72 percent), gur (16.13 percent), masoor (15.76 percent), and mustard oil (15.12 percent), however, prices of some items declined including tomatoes (22.58 percent), fish (8.34 percent), onions (6.6 percent), and fruits (3.59 percent).

The CPI inflation general, increased by 8.3 percent on year-on-year basis in November 2020 as compared to an increase of 8.9 percent in the previous month, and 12.7 percent in November 2019.

On month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.8 percent in November 2020 as compared to an increase of 1.7 percent in the previous month, and an increase of 1.3 percent in November 2019.

The CPI inflation urban increased by seven percent on year-on-year basis in November 2020 as compared to an increase of 7.3 percent in the previous month, and 12.1 percent in November 2019.

On month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.6 percent in November 2020 as compared to an increase of 1.3 percent in the previous month, and an increase of one percent in November 2019.

The CPI inflation rural increased by 10.5 percent on year-on-year basis in November 2020 as compared to an increase of 11.3 percent in the previous month and 13.6 percent in November 2019.

On month-on-month basis, it increased by 1.1 percent in November 2020 as compared to an increase of 2.4 percent in the previous month, and an increase of 1.9 percent in November 2019.

The SPI inflation on YoY increased by 9.9 percent in November 2020 as compared to an increase of 12.3 percent a month earlier, and an increase of 20.2 percent in November 2019.

On MoM basis, it increased by 1.1 percent in November 2020 as compared to an increase of three percent a month earlier, and an increase of 3.7 percent in November 2019.

Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on YoY basis increased by five percent in November 2020 as compared to an increase of 5.1 percent a month earlier and an increase of 11.2 percent in November 2019.

The WPI inflation on MoM basis decreased by 0.9 percent in November 2020 as compared to an increase of 2.9 percent a month earlier, and a decrease of 0.8 percent in corresponding month (November 2019) of last year.

Measured by non-food non-energy, the urban CPI increased by 5.6 percent on (YoY) basis in November, 2020 as compared to an increase of 5.6 percent in the previous month, and 7.5 percent in November, 2019.

On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.3 percent in November, 2020 as compared to increase of 0.6 percent in previous month, and an increase of 0.3 percent in corresponding month of last year i.e. November, 2019.

Measured by non-food non-energy, rural CPI increased by 7.4 percent on (YoY) basis in November, 2020 as compared to an increase of 7.6 percent in the previous month, and 8.4 percent in November, 2019.

On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.3 percent in November, 2020 as compared to an increase of 0.6 percent in previous month, and an increase of 0.5 percent in corresponding month of last year i.e. November, 2019.

Measured by 20 percent weighted trimmed mean urban CPI increased by 6.3 percent on (YoY) basis in November, 2020 as compared to 6.5 percent in the previous month, and by 9.5 percent in November, 2019.

On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.2 percent in November, 2020 as compared to an increase of 0.6 percent in the previous month, and an increase of 0.4 percent in corresponding month of last year i.e. November, 2019.

Measured by 20 percent weighted trimmed mean, rural CPI increased by 9.1 percent on (YoY) basis in November, 2020 as compared to 9.5 percent in the previous month, and by 10.7 percent in November, 2019.

On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.4 percent in November, 2020 as compared to an increase of 1.1 percent in the previous month, and an increase of 0.7 percent in corresponding month of last year i.e. November, 2019.

The month on month basis, the top few commodities which varied from previous month and contributed in urban CPI includes chicken (21.36 percent), tomatoes (15.68 percent), potatoes (8.79 percent), onions (5.81 percent), vegetables (5.63 percent), dry fruits (4.38 percent), eggs (2.83 percent), butter (2.61 percent), condiments and spices (2.6 percent), and fish (1.89 percent).

However, prices of some items declined including wheat flour (4.83 percent), wheat (4.1 percent), moong (3.54 percent), and gram (1.94 percent).

Among the non-food items, some prices increased including LPG (10.31 percent), readymade garments (8.85 percent), cotton cloth (3.75 percent), woolen cloth (2.33 percent), furniture and furnishing (1.65 percent, and marriage hall charges, 1.14 percent) while some decreased including transport services (6.41 percent), electricity charges (3.2 percent) and motor fuel (1.76 percent).

The year-on-year some commodities which varied from previous year i.e. November, 2019 among the food increased include; potatoes (56.11 percent), eggs (48.67 percent), chicken (46.82 percent), condiments and spices (37.6 percent), wheat (36.6 percent), sugar (35.78 percent), beans (31.81 percent), moong (26.12 percent), mash (22.61 percent), butter (19.72 percent), gur (16.13 percent), masoor (15.76 percent), and mustard oil (15.12 percent); while some decreased including, tomatoes (22.58 percent), fish (8.34 percent), onions (6.6 percent), and fruits (3.59 percent).

Among the non-food items which registered increase include personal effects (19.46 percent), water supply (19.08 percent), woolen readymade garments (14.9 percent), clinic fee (14.58 percent), woolen cloth (12.58 percent), and cotton cloth (12.48 percent), while some decreased including, electricity charges (9.89 percent), motor fuel (9.55 percent), and liquefied hydrocarbons (2.82 percent).

The month on month basis, the top few commodities which varied from previous month and contributed in rural CPI includes food increased: chicken (20.76 percent), potatoes (15.8 percent), tomatoes (9.29 percent), onions (6.56 percent), sugar (5.39 percent), eggs (5.23 percent), condiments and spices (3.05 percent), and butter (1.46 percent), and that decreased: gur (5.06 percent), besan (2.28 percent), moong (2.26 percent), fruits (2.21 percent), wheat flour (1.92 percent), mash (1.82 percent).

Non-food increased: liquefied hydrocarbons (8.74 percent), woolen readymade garments (3.49 percent), clinic fee (2.35 percent), construction items (1.69 percent), woolen cloth (1.57 percent) and textiles (one percent).

Decreased: transport services (3.45 percent), electricity charges (3.2 percent) and motor fuels (2.03 percent).

The year-on-year: top few commodities which varied from previous year i.e. November 2019, food increased: potatoes (78.53 percent), condiments and spices (53.75 percent), eggs (49.27 percent), sugar (42.51 percent), chicken (41.01 percent), wheat (37.93percent), masoor (25.75 percent), moong (25.14 percent), beans (22.45 percent), mash (21.5 percent), wheat flour (19.59 percent), vegetable ghee (17.56 percent), bakery items (17.28 percent), rice (15.77 percent) and cooking oil (15.24 percent).

Decreased: tomatoes (23.03 percent), onions (8.79 percent), fruits (6.03 percent), fish (3.66 percent) and gram whole (1.72 percent).

Non-food increased: personal effects (22.25 percent), hosiery (18.89 percent), cleaning and laundering (17.06 percent), clinic fee (16.88 percent), plastic products (13.68 percent), and furniture and furnishing (12.73 percent).

Decreased: motor fuels (9.92 percent), electricity charges (9.89 percent) and liquefied hydrocarbons (3.38 percent).

