GM Apex Printry, Business Recorder Hanif Khan passes away

KARACHI: Hanif Khan, General Manager, Sales & Marketing Apex Printry (Private) Limited and General Manager Business Recorder, passed away after a brief illness, here on Tuesday. He left behind wife, three daughters and a son.

Hanif Khan had a long association with Business Recorder Group. He in fact joined the organisation even before the launch of Business Recorder in 1965. Funeral prayers will be held today after Zuhr at Ibrahim Mosque, Block 6, F.B. Area, Karachi.

