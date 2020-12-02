SSGC carries out raids against compressor use in Quetta

QUETTA: In the light of Blochistan High Court's order SSGC has intensified operation against the use of gas compressor in different areas of Quetta. SSGC's Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations Department's raided 15 houses found using compressors, which is an illegal act as per Gas (Theft Control and Recovery) Act.

The raiding team removed the compressors on the spot and started legal proceedings against them. The devices, if installed in homes, may prove to be quite lethal, as they prevent gas from being distributed evenly to the surrounding areas. As per Gas Act 2016, those found using compressors are eligible for a 6-month sentence and Rs 1 lakh fine.

Madni Siddiqui, General Manager - Balochistan Region advised the consumers to refrain from involving themselves in such illegal activities such as use of compressors to increase gas pressure at the cost of the surrounding neighbourhood.-PR

