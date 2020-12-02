AVN 71.20 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.94%)
Transfers and postings in Capital police

Recorder Report 02 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The capital police on Tuesday issued postings and transfer orders of four inspectors, five sub-inspectors (SIs), and two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs). According to a notification issued by office of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) following the recommendations of the committee constituted for posting of station house officers (SHOs), the posting and transfer of four inspectors, five Sis, and two ASIs was ordered with immediate effect.

As per the notification, Inspector Asjad Mehmood transferred from Koral police station and posted as SHO Kohsar police station, Inspector Rasheed Ahmed transferred from Aabpara police station and posted as SHO Tarnol police station, inspector Muhammad Bashir transferred from Sihala police station and posted as SHO Koral police station, and inspector Muhammad Gulfraz transferred from Khanna police station and posted as SHO as Sihala police station.

Sub-inspector Fazal-e-Khaliq transferred from Bhara Kahu police station and posted as SHO Karachi Company. This is pertinent to mention that Fazl-e-Khaliq is the first ever police officer from Chitral in history of Islamabad Police to be appointed as an SHO.

He joined Islamabad Police in 2005 as an assistant sub-inspector and was promoted to the rank of sub-inspector in September this year. The Chitrali community living in federal capital lauded the appointment of Khaliq as an SHO of a very important police station as he is known for helping his people in times of need and fighting crime.

SI Muhammad Kamal transferred from Kohsar police station and posted as SHO Khanna police station, SI Muhammad Saleem Raza transferred from Karachi Company police station and posted as SHO Aabpara police station, SI Abdul Razaq transferred from Noon police station and posted as SHO Margalla police station, and SI Ashiq Muhammad transferred from Margalla police station and posted as SHO Noon police station.

ASI Misbah Shahbaz transferred from women police station and posted as SHO women police station, and ASI Farzana Begum transferred from women police station and deputy at the same police station on general duty.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

