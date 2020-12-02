AVN 71.20 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.94%)
BOP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.26%)
CHCC 133.50 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (2.69%)
DCL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
DGKC 106.21 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.97%)
EFERT 60.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
EPCL 45.42 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.76%)
FCCL 21.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.15%)
FFL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.77%)
HASCOL 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.4%)
HBL 130.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUBC 79.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.44%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
JSCL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.11%)
KAPCO 28.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.56%)
MLCF 40.27 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.62%)
OGDC 100.13 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (2.17%)
PAEL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.4%)
PIBTL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.93%)
PIOC 92.77 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.77%)
POWER 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.52%)
PPL 92.51 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.03%)
PSO 199.15 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.19%)
SNGP 44.00 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.27%)
STPL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (6.67%)
TRG 69.07 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (5.94%)
UNITY 26.86 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (6.08%)
WTL 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,335 Increased By ▲ 68.12 (1.6%)
BR30 22,012 Increased By ▲ 442.39 (2.05%)
KSE100 41,665 Increased By ▲ 596.45 (1.45%)
KSE30 17,533 Increased By ▲ 251.98 (1.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 02, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Punjab Bar Council election: Lawyers booked for aerial firing

Recorder Report 02 Dec 2020

LAHORE: The city police on Tuesday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against some 'unidentified' lawyers for aerial firing for celebrating the victory of Advocate Rana Zameer Jhedu on the occasion of Punjab Bar Council Election. Registered at the Civil Lines police station, complainant ASI Saadat Ali said in the FIR that he had received some video clips on his WhatsApp account showing some six to seven unidentified lawyers doing aerial firing outside the camp office of Advocate Rana Zameer Jhedu, candidate for the Punjab Bar Council Election.

The ASI stated that when he investigated the video clips by questioning employees of a nearby petrol pump and some other people, it emerged that the unidentified lawyers were celebrating the victory of Advocate Rana Zameer in the Punjab Bar Council Elections outside his office.

Acting on the complaint, the civil lines police booked the unidentified lawyers under section-337-H(2), 148 and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and said that further investigation is under way.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Malik Jameel Zafar while talking to reporters said that there is a dire need to remain on high-alert in the wake of the present border situation. He said that conducting search, sweep, combing and Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) on a regular basis with the help of other Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) are imperative to thwart nefarious designs of enemies of the country.

According to a report of the police's operations wing, the Lahore police conducted 428 search operations to maintain law and order situation during the month of November, 2020. During the exercise, the police said they checked 41,963 persons, 9,366 houses, 3,813 tenants, 83 hotels, 14 guest houses, 14 hostels, 15 factories, 20 seminaries, 44 churches and 425 shops.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Punjab Bar Council election: Lawyers booked for aerial firing

Coronavirus vaccine: People over 60 to be given preference

Economic, social impact of CPEC will be substantial, beneficial: PM

ECC may approve removal of 5 percent RD on cotton yarn

FBR says it paid Rs80 billion refunds in Jul-Nov

Hydropower project: AJK government, Azad Pattan sign agreements

Capacity payments: Discos grilled over backlog of new connections

Jul-Nov exports post less than 2 percent growth

Nov CPI-based inflation surges 0.82 percent

Periodic monitoring of units: MoC for allowing MoE to formulate policy

US denounces China on North Korea sanctions

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.