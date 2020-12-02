Punjab Bar Council election: Lawyers booked for aerial firing

LAHORE: The city police on Tuesday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against some 'unidentified' lawyers for aerial firing for celebrating the victory of Advocate Rana Zameer Jhedu on the occasion of Punjab Bar Council Election. Registered at the Civil Lines police station, complainant ASI Saadat Ali said in the FIR that he had received some video clips on his WhatsApp account showing some six to seven unidentified lawyers doing aerial firing outside the camp office of Advocate Rana Zameer Jhedu, candidate for the Punjab Bar Council Election.

The ASI stated that when he investigated the video clips by questioning employees of a nearby petrol pump and some other people, it emerged that the unidentified lawyers were celebrating the victory of Advocate Rana Zameer in the Punjab Bar Council Elections outside his office.

Acting on the complaint, the civil lines police booked the unidentified lawyers under section-337-H(2), 148 and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and said that further investigation is under way.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Malik Jameel Zafar while talking to reporters said that there is a dire need to remain on high-alert in the wake of the present border situation. He said that conducting search, sweep, combing and Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) on a regular basis with the help of other Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) are imperative to thwart nefarious designs of enemies of the country.

According to a report of the police's operations wing, the Lahore police conducted 428 search operations to maintain law and order situation during the month of November, 2020. During the exercise, the police said they checked 41,963 persons, 9,366 houses, 3,813 tenants, 83 hotels, 14 guest houses, 14 hostels, 15 factories, 20 seminaries, 44 churches and 425 shops.

