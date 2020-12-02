AVN 71.20 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.94%)
BOP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.26%)
CHCC 133.50 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (2.69%)
DCL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
DGKC 106.21 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.97%)
EFERT 60.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
EPCL 45.42 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.76%)
FCCL 21.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.15%)
FFL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.77%)
HASCOL 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.4%)
HBL 130.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUBC 79.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.44%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
JSCL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.11%)
KAPCO 28.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.56%)
MLCF 40.27 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.62%)
OGDC 100.13 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (2.17%)
PAEL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.4%)
PIBTL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.93%)
PIOC 92.77 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.77%)
POWER 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.52%)
PPL 92.51 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.03%)
PSO 199.15 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.19%)
SNGP 44.00 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.27%)
STPL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (6.67%)
TRG 69.07 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (5.94%)
UNITY 26.86 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (6.08%)
WTL 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,335 Increased By ▲ 68.12 (1.6%)
BR30 22,012 Increased By ▲ 442.39 (2.05%)
KSE100 41,665 Increased By ▲ 596.45 (1.45%)
KSE30 17,533 Increased By ▲ 251.98 (1.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 02, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
World

COVID-19 vaccine is top priority for Portugal's EU presidency

  • We must guarantee we have a vaccine available which is effective in stopping COVID and which permits us to reach on the same day all countries of Europe.
  • There is no Plan B to approving the budget and recovery fund at the next council on the 10th and 11th December.
Reuters 02 Dec 2020

LISBON: Securing a coronavirus vaccine for all European countries will be a top priority for Portugal when it takes over the presidency of the European Union next January, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Tuesday.

"We must guarantee we have a vaccine available which is effective in stopping COVID and which permits us to reach on the same day all countries of Europe," Costa said at a news conference with European Council President Charles Michel.

Speaking after a meeting to discuss Portugal's upcoming EU presidency, both Costa and Michel underlined the urgency of resolving the dispute with Hungary and Poland over rule-of-law conditions that the bloc intends to attach to recovery funds so the money can be released.

"There is no Plan B to approving the budget and recovery fund at the next council on the 10th and 11th December. I have told Charles Michel I am ready to be here a few extra days if necessary," Costa said.

Hungary and Poland said on Thursday the EU could not attach rule-of-law conditions to funds unless it changed its founding treaty, digging in their heels after vetoing the EU budget and a coronavirus recovery fund earlier this month.

The European Union is investigating the nationalist governments of the two countries for undermining the independence of their judiciaries and media, and had sought to attach conditions to the disbursement of EU cash.

"We really are committed in our efforts to support the German presidency in resolving these issues in coming days," Michel said.

COVID19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine is top priority for Portugal's EU presidency

Nawaz Sharif has evolved, says Ishaq Dar on working relationship with Zia ul Haq

Risk of COVID-19 doubles in Pakistan after flu vaccine goes short

COVID-19 claims 27 more lives, infects 1,292 others: CM Sindh

World economy back to pre-pandemic level in 2021: OECD

Twitter rejects call to remove Chinese official's fake Australian troops tweet

Dealing pandemic effectively: India falls behind Pakistan in Covid Resilience Ranking

Pandemic pushes global aid needs to record $35bn for 2021: UN

Chinese Defence Minister calls on PM Imran Khan

Rebel shelling kills seven Yemen children: medics

Canada will defend rights of protesting Indian farmers against Modi's new farm laws: Trudeau

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters