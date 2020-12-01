SC seeks details of Billion Tree Tsunami project

(Karachi) The Supreme Court of Pakistan sought details of the Billion Tree Tsunami project in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa which was initiated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, local media reported on Tuesday.

The proceedings of the case was conducted by a two-member bench, comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan.

During hearing, the top court summoned the secretary of climate change and issued contempt of court notices to Sindh and Punjab governments over failure to submit a report on the matter.

The chief justice said, "There are no trees in Nathia Gali, Malam Jabba, and even Murree." He said that the Islamabad administration claimed it planted 500,000 trees but they are nowhere to be seen. "Were they planted in Bani Gala? There are no trees planted along the rivers from Islamabad to Karachi. There are no trees in Peshawar and there is deforestation going on in Nathia Gali," the CJ stated.

The SC also sought details of the funds spent on the Billion Tree Tsunami including records of expenditure and their justification, and count of trees planted along with photographic evidence.

The apex court also ordered the Sindh government to plant trees along lakes and highways.