AVN 71.20 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.94%)
BOP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.26%)
CHCC 133.50 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (2.69%)
DCL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
DGKC 106.21 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.97%)
EFERT 60.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
EPCL 45.42 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.76%)
FCCL 21.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.15%)
FFL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.77%)
HASCOL 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.4%)
HBL 130.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUBC 79.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.44%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
JSCL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.11%)
KAPCO 28.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.56%)
MLCF 40.27 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.62%)
OGDC 100.13 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (2.17%)
PAEL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.4%)
PIBTL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.93%)
PIOC 92.77 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.77%)
POWER 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.52%)
PPL 92.51 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.03%)
PSO 199.15 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.19%)
SNGP 44.00 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.27%)
STPL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (6.67%)
TRG 69.07 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (5.94%)
UNITY 26.86 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (6.08%)
WTL 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,335 Increased By ▲ 68.12 (1.6%)
BR30 22,012 Increased By ▲ 442.39 (2.05%)
KSE100 41,665 Increased By ▲ 596.45 (1.45%)
KSE30 17,533 Increased By ▲ 251.98 (1.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 01, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

SC seeks details of Billion Tree Tsunami project

  • The top court summoned the secretary of climate change and issued contempt of court notices to Sindh and Punjab governments over failure to submit a report on the matter
Fahad Zulfikar 01 Dec 2020

(Karachi) The Supreme Court of Pakistan sought details of the Billion Tree Tsunami project in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa which was initiated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, local media reported on Tuesday.

The proceedings of the case was conducted by a two-member bench, comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan.

During hearing, the top court summoned the secretary of climate change and issued contempt of court notices to Sindh and Punjab governments over failure to submit a report on the matter.

The chief justice said, "There are no trees in Nathia Gali, Malam Jabba, and even Murree." He said that the Islamabad administration claimed it planted 500,000 trees but they are nowhere to be seen. "Were they planted in Bani Gala? There are no trees planted along the rivers from Islamabad to Karachi. There are no trees in Peshawar and there is deforestation going on in Nathia Gali," the CJ stated.

The SC also sought details of the funds spent on the Billion Tree Tsunami including records of expenditure and their justification, and count of trees planted along with photographic evidence.

The apex court also ordered the Sindh government to plant trees along lakes and highways.

SC billion tree project

SC seeks details of Billion Tree Tsunami project

Chinese Defence Minister calls on PM Imran Khan

Canada will defend rights of protesting Indian farmers against Modi's new farm laws: Trudeau

Country's COVID-19 positivity rate falls to 6 percent: NCOC

Lockdown imposed in five neighborhoods of Peshawar

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in single day since July

'Pandemic' chosen as Word of the Year

FO rejects India's 'untenable' remarks on unanimously adopted OIC Resolution on IIOJK

SHC bans entry of irrelevant people in court premises to curb spread of COVID-19

In Cabinet's meeting today, the big divider can be PSM

People of Sindh buying expensive wheat flour: Hammad

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters