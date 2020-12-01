AVN 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
Opinion

Partly Facetious: Sycophancy pays

"The level of sycophancy is so well entrenched in the corridors of power..." "Which corridors of power are you...
Anjum Ibrahim 01 Dec 2020

"The level of sycophancy is so well entrenched in the corridors of power..."

"Which corridors of power are you referring to?"

"Well even in Trump's US anyone who was not a sycophant defined as anyone who did not implement the wishes of Trump forthwith was outed - a trend that continues to grip more than 90 percent of the Republican party to this day even though Trump has lost elections..."

"Excuse me but the English word you used is not accurate. Outed means something else entirely, I think what you meant was those who did not obey Trump were fired right?"

"English is not my mother tongue..."

"No it isn't then why does your Prime Minister always talk in English when addressing international audiences..."

"Hey change is not going to come over night - The Khan wears the Maneka...ooops sorry, the Pakistani dress wherever he goes, and in his next term he may begin to give his speech in Urdu in venues where he reckons the audience is international."

"More than 90 percent of the audience of our head of government is always Pakistani - I mean the speech he gave under the auspices of the World Economic Forum was specific to Pakistan, country strategy if you recall..."

"Hmmm but I reckon the Indian Foreign Office listens...."

"Agreed my question is why then did The Khan poke fun at Bilawal Bhutto Zardari speaking in English?"

"Location, location, location is critical my friend. Bilawal spoke in English in parliament..."

"And given that we are a nation of real estate mughals..."

"Ha ha ha indeed and don't forget the construction sector, the engine of growth today..."

"Shush....anyway don't forget The Khan recently stated in Urdu no less: leave Pakistanis aside all foreign rating agencies and other foreign entities are saying Pakistani economy is in the right direction so in that case how can his audience be Pakistanis!"

"Hmmm but is he aware that all rating agencies and foreign newspapers said the same thing during Dar's tenure and...and the stock market was also rising then...."

"Yeah, yeah but anyway The Khan also said in Urdu that Trump would have won the elections if not for the pandemic - now was that wise for the head of government! I mean no other head of government, even those who were Trump bitten as it were, made a single comment on the US election results, not even China...."

"Ah yes."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Anjum Ibrahim

Partly Facetious: Sycophancy pays

