AVN 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BOP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
CHCC 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.81%)
DCL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.66%)
DGKC 104.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.92%)
EFERT 60.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.7%)
EPCL 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.23%)
FCCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.17%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.21%)
HASCOL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.86%)
HBL 130.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
HUBC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-11.08%)
JSCL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (8.94%)
KAPCO 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.08%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.67%)
LOTCHEM 12.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
OGDC 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.66%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
PIOC 91.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
PPL 89.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.68%)
PSO 196.80 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (1.44%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.64%)
STPL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.13%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (6.9%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
BR100 4,267 Increased By ▲ 36.39 (0.86%)
BR30 21,570 Increased By ▲ 180.24 (0.84%)
KSE100 41,069 Increased By ▲ 261.73 (0.64%)
KSE30 17,282 Increased By ▲ 121.69 (0.71%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 01, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

CBOT corn slips after notching new highs

  • CBOT December, March and May corn futures all hit new contract highs overnight.
  • Ukrainian grain exports fell by 14.1% from July to November, including 5.378 million tonnes of corn.
Reuters 01 Dec 2020

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade corn futures fell on Monday on strong export sales, traders said.

CBOT most-active March corn settled 7-3/4 cents lower at $4.26 per bushel, after reaching a life-of-contract high at $4.39-1/2 per bushel, its highest on a continuous basis since July 18, 2019.

CBOT December, March and May corn futures all hit new contract highs overnight.

Private exporters reported the sale of 140,000 tonnes of corn to unknown destinations, the US Agriculture Department said on Monday morning. The USDA also said sales of another 204,000 tonnes of corn to unknown destinations was received in the reporting period.

Weekly export inspections for corn in the week ending Nov. 26, came in at 890,033 tonnes, up 6.8% from the week prior. For the marketing year, corn exports are up nearly 68% at 10.1 million tonnes, versus 6 million tonnes the same time last year.

Ukrainian grain exports fell by 14.1% from July to November, including 5.378 million tonnes of corn, versus 7.524 million tonnes in July-November of the year prior, according to its economy ministry.

China has approved imports of sorghum from Mexico as the country looks to add new origins of grain to feed its growing livestock sector, according to its customs administration.

The CBOT reported no deliveries against December corn futures on first notice day.

Chicago corn futures

CBOT corn slips after notching new highs

PDM announces nationwide protests on Friday, Sunday

China’s Defence Minister calls on COAS Bajwa

Gilgit Baltistan Assembly elects PTI's Khalid Khurshid as CM

PM firm to recover looted money sent abroad

Moderna says will request US, Europe vaccine authorization Monday

Punjab police chief orders removal of containers, barriers from routes leading to PDM rally venue

OIC decides to hold the 2021 CFM Session in Pakistan

White House's Kushner headed to Saudi, Qatar: reports

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Monday

Iran lays to rest nuclear scientist as it mulls response

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters