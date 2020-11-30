Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI: Four ships namely, MSC Nocole, America, Thang Long and Al-Khatiya scheduled to load/offload Containers, pipes and LNG took berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Engro Eleny Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile six more ships, Gao Cheng-3, Athina-III, Gas Athena, Darya Devi, CP Tian Jin and Nord More carrying Palm oil, wheat, Coal, LPG and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Berths were engaged by twelve ships to load/offload Containers, Pipes, Naphtha, Coal, Wheat, Project Cargo, Palm oil, LPG and LNG respectively during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, ‘Diyala’ and ‘Gulf Mishref’ sailed out to sea on Monday morning, and three more ships, MSC Nicole, Falcon and RHL Martha are expected to sail from QICT, LCT and MW-4 on same day (today) in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 200,347 tonnes, comprising 183,342 tonnes imports cargo and 17,005 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,324 Containers (2,562 TEUs imports and 762 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during the last 24 hours.

A total of seventeen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them five ships, Sphene, Great Fluenly, Nord Mamore, NCC Haiel and UACC Eagle carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil and FOTCO are expected take berths at QICT, PIBT, PQEPT, LCT and FOTCO respectively on Monday, and two more ships, MSC Esthi and Maersk Pittsburgh with Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.