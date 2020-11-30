AVN 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BOP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
CHCC 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.81%)
DCL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.66%)
DGKC 104.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.92%)
EFERT 60.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.7%)
EPCL 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.23%)
FCCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.17%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.21%)
HASCOL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.86%)
HBL 130.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
HUBC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-11.08%)
JSCL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (8.94%)
KAPCO 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.08%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.67%)
LOTCHEM 12.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
OGDC 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.66%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
PIOC 91.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
PPL 89.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.68%)
PSO 196.80 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (1.44%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.64%)
STPL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.13%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (6.9%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
BR100 4,267 Increased By ▲ 36.39 (0.86%)
BR30 21,570 Increased By ▲ 180.24 (0.84%)
KSE100 41,069 Increased By ▲ 261.73 (0.64%)
KSE30 17,282 Increased By ▲ 121.69 (0.71%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 30, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

  • A cargo volume of 200,347 tonnes, comprising 183,342 tonnes imports cargo and 17,005 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,324 Containers.
APP 30 Nov 2020

KARACHI: Four ships namely, MSC Nocole, America, Thang Long and Al-Khatiya scheduled to load/offload Containers, pipes and LNG took berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Engro Eleny Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile six more ships, Gao Cheng-3, Athina-III, Gas Athena, Darya Devi, CP Tian Jin and Nord More carrying Palm oil, wheat, Coal, LPG and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Berths were engaged by twelve ships to load/offload Containers, Pipes, Naphtha, Coal, Wheat, Project Cargo, Palm oil, LPG and LNG respectively during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, ‘Diyala’ and ‘Gulf Mishref’ sailed out to sea on Monday morning, and three more ships, MSC Nicole, Falcon and RHL Martha are expected to sail from QICT, LCT and MW-4 on same day (today) in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 200,347 tonnes, comprising 183,342 tonnes imports cargo and 17,005 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,324 Containers (2,562 TEUs imports and 762 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during the last 24 hours.

A total of seventeen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them five ships, Sphene, Great Fluenly, Nord Mamore, NCC Haiel and UACC Eagle carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil and FOTCO are expected take berths at QICT, PIBT, PQEPT, LCT and FOTCO respectively on Monday, and two more ships, MSC Esthi and Maersk Pittsburgh with Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.

Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Gilgit Baltistan Assembly elects PTI's Khalid Khurshid as CM

PM firm to recover looted money sent abroad

Moderna says will request US, Europe vaccine authorization Monday

Punjab police chief orders removal of containers, barriers from routes leading to PDM rally venue

OIC decides to hold the 2021 CFM Session in Pakistan

White House's Kushner headed to Saudi, Qatar: reports

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Monday

Iran lays to rest nuclear scientist as it mulls response

Biden names all-female senior communications team

Afghan forces kill Taliban mastermind of army base attack

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters