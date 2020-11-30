AVN 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BOP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
CHCC 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.81%)
DCL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.66%)
DGKC 104.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.92%)
EFERT 60.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.7%)
EPCL 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.23%)
FCCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.17%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.21%)
HASCOL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.86%)
HBL 130.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
HUBC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-11.08%)
JSCL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (8.94%)
KAPCO 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.08%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.67%)
LOTCHEM 12.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
OGDC 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.66%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
PIOC 91.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
PPL 89.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.68%)
PSO 196.80 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (1.44%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.64%)
STPL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.13%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (6.9%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
BR100 4,267 Increased By ▲ 36.39 (0.86%)
BR30 21,570 Increased By ▲ 180.24 (0.84%)
KSE100 41,069 Increased By ▲ 261.73 (0.64%)
KSE30 17,282 Increased By ▲ 121.69 (0.71%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 30, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Online admissions: KU extends deadline for entry test

BR Web Desk 30 Nov 2020

The University of Karachi has extended the deadline for submission of application forms of the entry-test-based online admissions 2021.

As per the statement issued by the University, the deadline, which has been extended until December 02, 2020, applies to bachelor's and master's programmes, Doctor of Pharmacy (morning and evening programmes), Doctor of Physical Therapy (morning programme), and the Department of Visual Studies.

Students could get admission details, online admission forms, prospectus, and admission-related guidelines from official web portal (www.uokadmission.edu.pk).

They can submit the relevant documents along with the paid fee voucher via the same portal until December 02, 2020.

The University plans to conduct the entry test through its assessment and testing service, i.e. the Karachi University Assessment and Testing Service.

Students who are planning to apply on a self-financed basis or reserved seats must also appear in and clear the entrance test. Otherwise, they would not be considered for admission.

Karachi Karachi University KU admission

Online admissions: KU extends deadline for entry test

Gilgit Baltistan Assembly elects PTI's Khalid Khurshid as CM

PM firm to recover looted money sent abroad

Moderna says will request US, Europe vaccine authorization Monday

Punjab police chief orders removal of containers, barriers from routes leading to PDM rally venue

OIC decides to hold the 2021 CFM Session in Pakistan

White House's Kushner headed to Saudi, Qatar: reports

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Monday

Iran lays to rest nuclear scientist as it mulls response

Biden names all-female senior communications team

Afghan forces kill Taliban mastermind of army base attack

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters