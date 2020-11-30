Online admissions: KU extends deadline for entry test

The University of Karachi has extended the deadline for submission of application forms of the entry-test-based online admissions 2021.

As per the statement issued by the University, the deadline, which has been extended until December 02, 2020, applies to bachelor's and master's programmes, Doctor of Pharmacy (morning and evening programmes), Doctor of Physical Therapy (morning programme), and the Department of Visual Studies.

Students could get admission details, online admission forms, prospectus, and admission-related guidelines from official web portal (www.uokadmission.edu.pk).

They can submit the relevant documents along with the paid fee voucher via the same portal until December 02, 2020.

The University plans to conduct the entry test through its assessment and testing service, i.e. the Karachi University Assessment and Testing Service.

Students who are planning to apply on a self-financed basis or reserved seats must also appear in and clear the entrance test. Otherwise, they would not be considered for admission.