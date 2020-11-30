PM approves formation of National Export Development Board

In order to facilitate exports, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday approved the formation of the National Export Development Board.

The board will be headed by the Prime Minister himself under the Strategic Trade Policy Framework 2020-25.

“Just met the Prime Minister. He approved the formation of a National Export Development Board under the Strategic Trade Policy Framework 2020-25. This will be headed by the Prime Minister and will also include exporters,” said Advisor to PM on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood in a tweet post.

“The National Export Development Board will hold its meetings monthly where all the issues relating to Pakistan’s export will be discussed,” the advisor added.

Earlier, the President of the Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA) Paul Koyi visited the Ministry of Commerce in Islamabad. In a statement, Dawood said that the Ministry of Commerce acknowledges Paul Koyi’s important role in facilitating trade and investment between Pakistan and Tanzania.

The adviser said that there is an immense potential for increasing the volume of bilateral trade. The advisor informed that MoC assured the TCCIA of Pakistan’s full support for further enhancing Pakistan’s trade with Tanzania and Africa under the “Look Africa Policy Initiative” of the Ministry of Commerce.