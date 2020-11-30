Markets
LME copper may rise into $7,843-$8,116 range this week
- The resistance is identified as the 107pc projection level of an upward wave C from $4,371.
30 Nov 2020
SINGAPORE: LME copper may rise into a range of $7,843-$8,116 per tonne this week, as it has cleared a resistance at $7,613.
The resistance is identified as the 107pc projection level of an upward wave C from $4,371.
The next resistance will be at $7,843, a break above which could lead to a gain to $8,116.
A break below $7,613, now a support, may cause a fall to $7,401.
Gilgit Baltistan Assembly elects PTI's Khalid Khurshid as CM
LME copper may rise into $7,843-$8,116 range this week
PM firm to recover looted money sent abroad
Punjab police chief orders removal of containers, barriers from routes leading to PDM rally venue
OIC decides to hold the 2021 CFM Session in Pakistan
White House's Kushner headed to Saudi, Qatar: reports
Iran lays to rest nuclear scientist as it mulls response
Biden names all-female senior communications team
Afghan forces kill Taliban mastermind of army base attack
PDM all set to hold Multan Jalsa today as political tensions rise
NCOC finalizes recommendations for procurement of COVID-19 vaccine, says Umar
Curbing COVID-19: Govt has imposed smart lockdown in 5,082 places across country: NCOC
Read more stories
Comments