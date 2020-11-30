LME copper may rise into $7,843-$8,116 range this week

SINGAPORE: LME copper may rise into a range of $7,843-$8,116 per tonne this week, as it has cleared a resistance at $7,613.

The resistance is identified as the 107pc projection level of an upward wave C from $4,371.

The next resistance will be at $7,843, a break above which could lead to a gain to $8,116.

A break below $7,613, now a support, may cause a fall to $7,401.