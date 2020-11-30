Hong Kong stocks finish well down

Markets
30 Nov 2020
HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares ended with sharp losses Monday as a fresh spike in virus cases in the city raised the prospect of a reimposition of containment measures.
The Hang Seng Index dropped 2.06 percent, or 553.19 points, to 26,341.49.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.49 percent, or 16.55 points, to 3,391.76, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange sank 0.15 percent, or 3.46 points, to 2,249.66.
