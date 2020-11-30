Dr. Farooq Sattar, other MQM leaders acquitted in hate-speech cases

An anti-terrorism court on Monday acquitted Dr. Farooq Sattar and others Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leaders in two incendiary speeches cases.

The Court hearing the petitions of acquittal filed by the accused, approved their plea. The case was filled in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth police station in year 2015.

During the hearing, the police had informed the court last year in March that there was no evidence against the accused and requested for A-Class status for the two cases.

“There is no evidence of facilitating an abusive speech against the accused,” the police had informed the court.

The judge, expressed his displeasure with the police on request to the court to close the two cases.