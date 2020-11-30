AVN 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
AirSial A320 aircraft reaches Pakistan, to begin operation next month

  • The A320 is part of a lease agreement for three aircraft.
Ali Ahmed Updated 30 Nov 2020

Pakistan’s air carrier AirSial’s first of three Airbus A320-200s reached Karachi, Pakistan through a delivery flight from Arizona, USA.

The aircraft took off from storage facilities at Phoenix Goodyear Airport and began the journey to Karachi, Pakistan. With the A320’s range limitations, the aircraft’s ferry flight has had to make stops at airports in New Hampshire, Northern Ireland, and Egypt.

The A320 is part of a lease agreement for three aircraft.

According to FlightRadar24.com, the AirSial Airbus A320-200 departed Phoenix Goodyear Airport (GYR) at, en route to Karachi, Pakistan as flight JTN275. The first of three segments took just over four hours and had the jet land at Portsmouth (PSM) airport in New Hampshire.

Data from Airfleets.net shows that the aircraft is a 16-year-old Airbus A320-200, which was previously registered as ZK-OJH. It has previously flown with other airlines, including Air New Zealand and Freedom Air.

This first aircraft is part of a three-A320 lease agreement with major aircraft lessor, AerCap. AerCap chief executive Aengus Kelly made the following statement. “With the rapid growth in air traffic in Pakistan as well as air liberalization, AirSial is well-positioned to take advantage of this opportunity.”

The new airline will start operations in December. In the first phase, flights will be operated between Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Sialkot and Peshawar.

According to Vice Chairman Omar Mir, the launch and expansion of new airlines in Pakistan's airspace will provide comfortable travel facilities to the citizens. It should be noted that the new airline Aircel in Pakistan belongs to the business community of Sialkot

