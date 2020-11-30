Punjab govt imposes lockdown in nine cities as COVID-19 cases surge

As the provincial tally jumped to 119035 on Monday, Punjab has imposed a smart lockdown in several more cities.

According to a notification by Punjab's Primary & Secondary Health Care Department, a smart lockdown has imposed in nine cities. A smart lockdown has been imposed in 26 areas of Lahore, 15 of Rawalpindi, seven of Multan, four areas each of Sargodha and Faisalabad, five of Layyah, three areas each of Gujranwala and Toba Tek Singh, and two areas of Mianwali, The News reported.

The smart lockdown will last till December 8. During this time, all shopping malls, restaurants, and private and public offices would remain closed in the areas. However, all medical services, pharmacies, medical stores, laboratories, hospitals and clinics would remain open 24 hours a day.

A smart lockdown was already imposed in several areas of these cities earlier in November. In the past 24 hours, Punjab has reported 524 news cases and 12 deaths.