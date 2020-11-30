AVN 68.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 132.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 105.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 61.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.13%)
EPCL 44.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFL 14.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
HASCOL 14.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 130.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 79.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 12.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 99.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.15%)
PAEL 33.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
PIOC 91.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
POWER 9.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 91.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 194.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
STPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.07%)
TRG 60.99 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.23%)
UNITY 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
WTL 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,231 Decreased By ▼ -21.54 (-0.51%)
BR30 21,389 Decreased By ▼ -14.14 (-0.07%)
KSE100 40,807 Decreased By ▼ -223.94 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,160 Decreased By ▼ -134.97 (-0.78%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 30, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

OPEC, allies mull extending output cuts

AFP 30 Nov 2020

VIENNA: The OPEC oil producers' club and its allies will hold a virtual meeting on Monday and Tuesday to finalise an expected extension to production cuts as the coronavirus pandemic continues to weigh on global demand. The meeting comes as the oil industry hopes to turn a page on a disastrous year which saw the cartel forced to adopt drastic cuts in response to the cratering of demand caused by the pandemic. Member states want to avoid a repeat of the collapse in prices seen in April.

According to the deal reached in that month, the current cut of 7.7 million barrels per day (bpd) is meant to be eased to 5.8 million bpd as of January 2021, but most observers expect this to be extended by between three and six months.

Key players within the grouping have hinted in recent weeks that such a move may be on the cards despite positive news on the development of vaccines against the virus by several pharmaceutical companies. AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna have all shared encouraging trial results from their candidate vaccines in recent weeks, providing a lifeline for the oil demand.

However, while the effects of a vaccine will play out over the longer term, OPEC and its allies will be focused on supporting prices in the first and possibly the second quarter of 2021. While an extension of the cuts is the most likely scenario, there is always the possibility of discord arising among the 23 countries involved.

The memory of the debacle of a meeting in March this year is still fresh, when Saudi Arabia and key ally Russia failed to reach agreement and spent the next month engaged in a fratricidal price war. In mid-November the United Arab Emirates displayed reluctance at the prospect of fully applying the cuts past the end of the year. Then there is the sensitive topic of whether all members are currently sticking to the output quotas that have already been assigned to them.

OPEC, allies mull extending output cuts

Nepra urged to revise industrial tariff

Suicide car bomb kills 30 Afghan security personnel

Kashmir issue: Niamey declaration reiterates OIC's principled position: FO

HK's top leader piles up cash at home after US sanctions

Payment of 3 percent fee/charges to CCP: FD's viewpoint given preference

Covid-19 cases: There's no patient on ventilator in AJK, G-B, Balochistan

PM insists Opposition will never get 'NRO'

PDM to hold planned rally 'at any cost': Fazl

Private sector hurt by massive govt borrowing: experts

Petrol prices may be revised upward

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.