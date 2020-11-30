Bilawal pledges to continue struggle for democracy

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that PPP leadership and workers braved the worst dictators and their remnants' intimidation, torture and imprisonments resulting in martyrdoms, for the cause of democracy and a stronger Pakistan.

In a message on the 53rd Foundation Day of the Party being observed in Multan this year, the PPP Chairman said that PPP has been the pioneer of democratic struggle and continues to play its role as the torchbearer of democracy, human rights and equality through the supremacy of the Constitution and Parliament, chosen by the will of the people. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that as the successor of Founder of PPP Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Chairperson Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto he was responsible to carry forward their mission with utmost conviction and commitment, along with all the Party leaders, workers and supporters.

He said that reports of intimidations, arrests and physical torture on PPP Jiyalas ahead of the Foundation Day Jalsa has proven that the selected government in fact an incarnation of dictatorship. "PPP has fought against dictators for five decades and defeated them with the unflinching support of people. It is now selected and puppets' turn to taste defeat and forever be buried in the political graveyard of their predecessors," he added.

PPP Chairman said that his Party has invited entire leadership of PDM to the Foundation Day Jalsa in Multan Monday and every democratic worker will reach the venue despite brutal highhandedness, torture and arrests by the selected regime and its biased administration officials.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who has tested positive for Covid-19 and is in isolation, said Aseefa Bhutto Zardari will represent him at the Multan Jalsa and would welcome all the PDM leaders.

He pledged that PPP would continue the struggle of its past leadership with the same vigour and zeal, as sacrificing for the cause of downtrodden people is the lesson every PPP leader and worker learnt from our brave leadership, who laid down their lives but never compromised on their mission.

Former President of Pakistan and President PPPP, Asif Ali Zardari on the 53rd Founding Day of the PPP has said that there will never be a compromise on the rule of people and the supremacy of Parliament.

Former President Zardari in a message to the party workers said that the time has come to achieve the rule of the people and supremacy of the parliament. The struggle has started and we will achieve this goal.

The PPP is steadfast of the ideology of the founder of PPP, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and our great leader Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto offered supreme sacrifice for these ideals. The PPP workers also offered great sacrifices in this struggle.

President Zardari said that PPP will continue to resist the effort to impose anti-people ideology on Pakistan and its people. The PPP believes in the power of the people and whenever comes to power works for the benefit of the people, he said. This selected government has started sacking government employees and conspiring to snatch the right of pension from the government employees.

The selected government has usurped the political rights of the people and weakened the parliament. The PPP will resist any effort to disfigure the constitution of Pakistan by this selected government. President Zardari asked the party workers to strengthen Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's efforts to liberate the country from the shackles of anti-people forces and take Chairman Bilawal's message to every corner of the country.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020