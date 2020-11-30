13 SEZs: Sheikhupura Chamber welcomes approval

LAHORE: Sheikhupura Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Adil Mahmood has welcomed Punjab government's decision to approve 13 Special Economic Zones (SEZs). In a press statement, he urged the government to ensure provision of facilities including power / water supply, roads and sewerage to other industrial areas as such development would be instrumental in creating ease of doing business.

He said the business activities are going on in full swing in the province and more facilities would boost the activities. He extended full support to government decisions to boost the economy. Adil said Chinese industrial enterprises would invest in these SEZs thus cooperating with Pakistani partners to help improve its production and export capacity of industrial products.-PR

