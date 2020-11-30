AVN 68.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Returns on Profit and Loss Sharing Investment Bank Accounts (JAN TO JUNE 2020)

KARACHI: Comparative table of returns being given banks on their Profit and Loss Sharing Investment...
Recoder Report 30 Nov 2020

KARACHI: Comparative table of returns being given banks on their Profit and Loss Sharing Investment Accounts and Term Deposits.

=====================================================================================================================================
RETURNS ON PLS INVESTMENTS                                               (JAN TO JUNE 2020)                                  PERCENT)
=====================================================================================================================================
BANKS                       NOTICE     DEPOSIT   Saving                                  TERM DEPOSITS
                           7 to 29   30 days &     Acct   1 Mth   2 Mths   3 Mths     6 Mths    1 Yr   2 Yrs   3 Yrs    4 Yrs   5 Yrs
                              days       above
=====================================================================================================================================
First Women Bank              1.50        1.50     6.50    6.50      -      6.25       6.00     5.75    5.50    5.25     5.25    5.25
Habib Metro Bank              6.50        6.50     6.50    6.75      -      6.75       6.75     7.00    6.85    6.75     6.60    6.50
Habib Bank                    6.50        6.50     6.50    6.25      -      5.95       5.77     5.85    7.35    5.04        -    5.44
ZTBL                             -           -     6.50       -      -      6.90       6.80     6.85    6.80    6.50     6.50    6.50
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOREIGN BANKS
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Deutsche Bank AG              4.49           -     6.50   12.07  10.96     12.58          -        -       -       -        -       -
=====================================================================================================================================

NOTE: *Rates to be read as upto

