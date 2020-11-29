81 Pakistani academics named in top two percent scientists across the globe

(Karachi) At least 81 Pakistani researchers and academics have been included in the list of world’s top two percent scientists, media has reported. The global list has been released by United States’ Stanford University. A report on this list has been recently published in PLOS Biology.

As per details, the global list was compiled by Prof John Ioannidis and his team which carries names of 159,683 people from all scientific disciplines.

All the scientists have been selected on the basis of evaluation of their research papers and on career-long citation impact until the end of 2019 as well as for their citation impact in a single year (2019).

Of the total Pakistani researchers, 81 have been included in the list for their career-long citation impact while 243 Pakistani scientists have been included for citation impact in a single year.

The most number of academics belong to Islamabad’s Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) as 11 of them have figured among the top two percent researchers. Five scientists from the University of Haripur (UoH), including its vice chancellor, are also included in the list.

The QAU academics whose names have appeared in the list include Prof Bilal Haider Abbasi of Biotechnology, Zabta Khan Shinwari and Mushtaq Ahmad of Plant Sciences, Amir Ali Shah of Microbiology and Riffle Nasim Malik of Environment Sciences.

The other names include Rashid Khan of Biochemistry, Masood Khan of Mathematics, Afzal Shah and Aamer Saeed of Chemistry and Abdul Haq of Statistics.

The UoH academics who figure in the list include UoH Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Anwar-ul-Hassan Gilani, Dr Khalid Zaman, Dr Hashim, Dr Shah Fahad and Dr Mohammed Farooq. UoH Vice Chancellor Prof Gilani is the only serving VC in Pakistan who has appeared in this list and who has been conferred three civil awards including Hilal-i-Imtiaz.

Three professors of the University of Punjab also figure in the list. These are Prof Dr Muhammad Sharif of Nuclear and Particle Physics, Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood of Economics and Management Sciences and Prof Dr Muhammad Akram of Artificial Intelligence.