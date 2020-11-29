AVN 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
Punjab records 738 Covid-19 cases, 15 deaths

Recorder Report 29 Nov 2020

LAHORE: Out of total 21,515 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, Punjab has recorded 738 coronavirus cases and 15 deaths taking the provincial tally of cases to 117,898 and the death toll to 2,960. This is the highest number of daily cases the province of Punjab has recorded since July 11 when Punjab reported 730 cases.

With recoveries of 98 people, the total number of recovered patients in Punjab has reached 98,191. 1,672 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country during the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 337,553 with recovery rate of 86.0 percent.

Health professionals have expressed surge in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases and also cases of reinfections among those who already become Corona positive in the first wave. They said the Punjab Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department should take reinfections seriously and investigate through Corona Expert Advisor Group (CEAG).

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar told media that Pakistan has already suffered economic loss due to Corona and even now if Corona intensifies, measures like lockdown may have to be taken and Pakistan cannot tolerate such a situation, so we are repeatedly demanding the opposition to abstain from holding rallies.

The SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the coronavirus’ second wave is becoming lethal and the nation must respond to the challenge by staying home and strictly observing the SOPs while going in the public.

