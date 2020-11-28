Efforts are underway to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan: Ijaz Shah

Interior Minister Ijaz Shah has said that efforts are underway to bring back former Primer Minister Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan.

While talking to media in Nankana Sahib on Saturday, he advised Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) chief to return to the country and face cases registered against him.

Commenting on Opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rallies against federal government, the minister insisted that they should think about lives of masses as coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic resurging across the country.

While talking about Kartarpur Corridor he said the opening of the Corridor is a reflection of Pakistan’s desire for peace.

He said Pakistan is providing all possible facilities for Sikh Yatrees at Kartarpur.

Shah said the Indian government did not issue visas to Sikh Yatrees.