Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 21,695
28 Nov 2020
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 21,695 to 1,028,089, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.
The reported death toll rose by 379 to 15,965, the tally showed.
