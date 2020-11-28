AVN 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
Diamond Paints Sales Revenue Surpass Rs. 1 Billion in October 2020

BR Web Desk 28 Nov 2020

Diamond Paints' Sales Revenue exceeded Rs. 1 Billion during the month of October 2020, without laying off any employee during the pandemic.

Diamond Paints showed stellar growth with its Sales Revenue exceeding Rs.1 Billion during the month of October 2020, a feat not accomplished by any paint brand, be it national or international.

The company's performance, especially during the pandemic, has earned it the title of 'Pakistan's No. 1 Paint Brand' and has made the Pakistani nation proud of its achievements.

Diamond Paints was founded in 1982 by Mir Allauddin and the reigns of the company were taken over by his son, Mir Shoaib Ahmed, in 1991.

Established in the Sundar Industrial Estate, Diamond Paints has the largest manufacturing plant, which has not only allowed it to increase its product range but also create new jobs in the industry.

In addition to this, Diamond Paints is a beacon of humanitarian efforts as it provides a percentage of its profits to various social efforts.

It is pertinent to note that the company also refused to make its employees redundant during the corona outbreak. It did not lay off a single employee during the pandemic and was still able to achieve stellar growth in sales revenue.

In 2018, Diamond Paints collaborated with Alps Malaysia to start a VR Line, and independently Diamond Paints released a new road marking division called, Roadrays.

To date, Diamond Paints is the largest producer of Powder Coatings in the country. It is currently working on a newer product line, with an anti-bacterial agent as well as high-performance coatings.

