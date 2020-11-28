Business & Finance
Deutsche Bank sees trade finance at pre-COVID levels by mid-2021
28 Nov 2020
FRANKFURT: Deutsche Bank forecasts trade financing will rebound to pre-COVID levels by the middle of next year, an executive said on Friday.
“Since the news that a COVID-19 vaccine might be broadly available in the New Year, our global trade finance outlook has improved,” said Daniel Schmand, Deutsche Bank’s Head of Trade Finance and Lending.
