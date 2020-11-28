AVN 68.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.08%)
KE removes 570 'illegal' connections

Recorder Report 28 Nov 2020

KARACHI: K-Electric on Friday claimed to have removed 570 illegal connections from different locations. Officials said KE conducted crackdown against the illegal generator operators in Lyari, with the support of Electric Inspector Karachi (EIK) and local law enforcement agencies. Under the supervision of EIK, 570 illegal connections were removed from different locations.

More than 230 residential and commercial buildings were being powered via an illegally installed 90KVA generator near Shah Medical Centre, Chakiwara. Over 300 hook connections powered by illegal generators were also disconnected from the Usmanabad area in Lyari. Despite stiff resistance, KE teams continued with the drive. Officials of EIK also issued warning to the culprits and initial reports were also filed.

KE officials confirmed that raids will continue against illegal generator operators for putting lives of innocent people at risk. The unauthorised use of KE infrastructure by generator mafia for illegal power supply poses severe public-safety hazards and causes serious accidents.

