AVN 68.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.08%)
BOP 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
CHCC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
DCL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 104.29 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.34%)
EFERT 61.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.55%)
EPCL 44.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
FCCL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.59%)
FFL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.77%)
HASCOL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.13%)
HBL 130.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
HUBC 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.76%)
JSCL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
KAPCO 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.16%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.77%)
LOTCHEM 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
MLCF 39.22 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.7%)
OGDC 99.33 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-3.63%)
PAEL 32.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.61%)
PIBTL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.49%)
PIOC 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.17%)
POWER 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.48%)
PPL 91.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.07%)
PSO 193.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.6%)
SNGP 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.25%)
STPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.07%)
TRG 56.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.82%)
UNITY 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (8.25%)
WTL 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.9%)
BR100 4,231 Decreased By ▼ -21.54 (-0.51%)
BR30 21,389 Decreased By ▼ -14.14 (-0.07%)
KSE100 40,807 Decreased By ▼ -223.94 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,160 Decreased By ▼ -134.97 (-0.78%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 28, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

Import of 300,000MT of wheat: PASSCO moves summary to ECC

Zahid Baig 28 Nov 2020

LAHORE: The Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation Ltd (PASSCO) has moved a summary which is likely to be taken in the next meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) for importing 300,000 metric tons of wheat in addition to its earlier commitments to meet the demand generated by the Utility Stores Corporation (USC).

"The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has asked the government to get 300,000 metric tons of wheat imported by the PASSCO due to its fine quality. The Ministry of Food Security enquired us about providing of the same, and we conveyed that our present stocks and wheat being imported are not sufficient to meet this additional demand," said the PASSCO General Manager (Field) Major Muzahir Iqbal (r) while addressing a press conference here on Friday.

He said now the ball is in the court of the government whether it assigns the task to PASSCO to import this wheat on a government-to-government basis or involves the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) or the private sector for the said purpose.

Major Muzahir said the PASSCO had been given the task to import 500,000 metric tons of wheat out of which two vessels carrying 63,000 metric tons and 66,000 metric tons had already reached Pakistan. The first consignment of 63,000 metric tons was allocated to the Punjab government to meet its demand while the second vessel is in process of unloading. Two vessels are at the loading docks while rest would also reach by March-end.

"The imported wheat is sufficient to meet the requirements from the PASSCO in addition to keeping the strategic reserves, which the Corporation holds for the emergency requirements," Muzahir responded to a query.

Replying to a question, he said the wheat imported by the Corporation is not inferior to the indigenous crop by any means. "We negotiated with the Russian federation on all parameters including the level of gluten, protein, moisture etc," he added.

He said they have not only tested its milling quality but also the cooking quality and it is same in the cooking and taste as flour of Pakistani wheat.

Regarding another query, he said that Pakistan was reaping surplus crop since two years and both in 2018 and 2019, production of wheat was short because of climate change and global warming. He said our production target last year was of 27 million tons but we fell short by 1.5 million tons.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Import of 300,000MT of wheat: PASSCO moves summary to ECC

Suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind assassinated

India's economy enters technical recession

Over 4,500 PSM employees retrenched

Transaction structure of PSM: FA dispels ministry's misconceptions

Questions about LNG import answered

SPI down 0.92 percent WoW

ADB inks policy-based loan agreement worth $300 million

China's envoy, CPEC Authority chief discuss 'way forward'

Textile sector: CCoE approves power supply at cents 7.5/kWh for 2 months

Covid-19: Upsurge poses risk to economic recovery: MoF

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.