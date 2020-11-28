AVN 68.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.08%)
Nov 28, 2020
Pakistan

Anti-polio drive hit by Covid-19: Buzdar

Recorder Report 28 Nov 2020

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, while administering anti-polio drops to the children at CM Office on Friday, said the government was fully cognizant of the health and safety of health department officials, as the anti-polio drive was also affected due to coronavirus; however, 100-per cent vaccination target will be achieved while observing corona SOPs.

The ceremony was held in connection with the upcoming 5-day anti-polio drive starting from November 30 in the province. More than 120,000 polio workers will administer anti-polio drops to 20 million children during the campaign ending on December 4.

Talking on the occasion, the CM said the CM directed to arrange special vaccination for children deprived of the anti-polio drops. Moreover, the CM has, in principle, approved the release of annual grants to sports associations.

Talking to a delegation of Punjab Olympic Association, led by its president Muhammad Amer Jan, the CM made it clear that grants will be issued and utilized in a transparent manner. He directed the Punjab Olympic Association to devise a sports calendar in collaboration with the sports department adding that limited sports activities are allowed due to corona.

Furthermore, the CM while, presiding over a meeting to review the performance of Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA), has given, in principle, approval to establish more centres for the rehabilitation of female victims of violence. The Rawalpindi and Lahore centres will be activated soon and the facility will also be extended to other cities.

The CM also directed the PWPA to review the utilization of existing buildings for new centres and surplus employees be utilized, instead of making new recruitments. He assured all-out support to the PWPA and directed it to take steps for providing best services along with the timely nomination of divisional committee members.

In a statement, the CM said coronavirus is a collective issue of all the nations in the world but opposition is engaged in doing politics over it. The CM regretted that the opposition tried points-scoring and even attempted to create jangling discords over it. This is not only illogical but deplorable and history will not remember the opposition's negative role in good words, he added. The country demands unity, brotherhood and the PM Imran Khan has also stressed for collective efforts, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Anti-polio drive hit by Covid-19: Buzdar

