AVN 68.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.08%)
BOP 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
CHCC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
DCL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 104.29 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.34%)
EFERT 61.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.55%)
EPCL 44.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
FCCL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.59%)
FFL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.77%)
HASCOL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.13%)
HBL 130.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
HUBC 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.76%)
JSCL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
KAPCO 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.16%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.77%)
LOTCHEM 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
MLCF 39.22 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.7%)
OGDC 99.33 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-3.63%)
PAEL 32.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.61%)
PIBTL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.49%)
PIOC 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.17%)
POWER 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.48%)
PPL 91.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.07%)
PSO 193.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.6%)
SNGP 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.25%)
STPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.07%)
TRG 56.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.82%)
UNITY 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (8.25%)
WTL 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.9%)
BR100 4,231 Decreased By ▼ -21.54 (-0.51%)
BR30 21,389 Decreased By ▼ -14.14 (-0.07%)
KSE100 40,807 Decreased By ▼ -223.94 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,160 Decreased By ▼ -134.97 (-0.78%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 28, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Covid-19 claims 12 more lives: Sindh CM

Recorder Report 28 Nov 2020

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the coronavirus claimed 12 more lives, and 1,423 new cases emerged. In a statement issued here from the CM House, he said that 12 more patients died overnight, taking the death toll to 2,897 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

Murad Ali Shah said that 12,226 samples were tested which diagnosed 1423 cases that came to 11.6 percent current detection rate which was dangerous. The CM said that currently 18,194 patients were under treatment. He added that the condition of 685 patients was stated to be critical.

Shah said that out of the 1423 new cases, 1157 have been detected in Karachi. He added that Hyderabad had 68 cases, Badin 37, Tando Allahyar 19, Shaheed Benazirabad 14, Umerkot nine, Thatta eight, Naushehroferoze seven, Sukkur six, Jamshoro five, Khairpur and Dadu four each, Larkana and Ghotki three each, Tando Mohammad Khan two and Jacobabad, Mirpurkhas and Sanghar one each. The chief minister urged the people of the province to observe SOPs strictly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Covid-19 claims 12 more lives: Sindh CM

Suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind assassinated

India's economy enters technical recession

Over 4,500 PSM employees retrenched

Transaction structure of PSM: FA dispels ministry's misconceptions

Questions about LNG import answered

SPI down 0.92 percent WoW

ADB inks policy-based loan agreement worth $300 million

China's envoy, CPEC Authority chief discuss 'way forward'

Textile sector: CCoE approves power supply at cents 7.5/kWh for 2 months

Covid-19: Upsurge poses risk to economic recovery: MoF

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.