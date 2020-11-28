Covid-19 claims 12 more lives: Sindh CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the coronavirus claimed 12 more lives, and 1,423 new cases emerged. In a statement issued here from the CM House, he said that 12 more patients died overnight, taking the death toll to 2,897 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

Murad Ali Shah said that 12,226 samples were tested which diagnosed 1423 cases that came to 11.6 percent current detection rate which was dangerous. The CM said that currently 18,194 patients were under treatment. He added that the condition of 685 patients was stated to be critical.

Shah said that out of the 1423 new cases, 1157 have been detected in Karachi. He added that Hyderabad had 68 cases, Badin 37, Tando Allahyar 19, Shaheed Benazirabad 14, Umerkot nine, Thatta eight, Naushehroferoze seven, Sukkur six, Jamshoro five, Khairpur and Dadu four each, Larkana and Ghotki three each, Tando Mohammad Khan two and Jacobabad, Mirpurkhas and Sanghar one each. The chief minister urged the people of the province to observe SOPs strictly.

