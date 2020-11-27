AVN 68.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.08%)
Ban or no ban: confusion persists over UAE work visa ban for Pakistanis

BR Web Desk 27 Nov 2020

Ban or no ban, Confusion persists between Pakistanis as they are undecided where they would get United Arab Emirates (UAE) visa or not after two prominent cabinet members made different statements on the development.

Earlier this week, UAE announced that it is imposing ban on visas to citizens of 13 mostly Muslim-majority countries including Iran, Turkey, Pakistan, Syria and Somalia.

The development was confirmed by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Thursday, as quoted by the News.

However, the special assistant to the prime minister (SAPM) on overseas Pakistanis, Sayed Zulfi Bukhari, quoted a UAE minister to categorically deny the reported ban on work/ employment visas for Pakistani workers in the Emirates.

In a tweet, the PM’s aide said he is thankful to HE Nasser bin Thani Juma Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources & Emiratisation, for his continued support for overseas Pakistanis. He said contrary to media reports, the UAE minister categorically stated there is no ban on the export of the Pakistani workforce.

The SAPM added that there has been an 11 percent increase in the number of Pakistani knowledge workers in the UAE.

“Workers including Pakistanis laid off during Covid-19 registered on the Virtual Labour Market Database are given priority,” the premier’s aide tweeted, adding that 10-year golden visa applications are also being encouraged.

“Looking forward to continued collaboration with the UAE leadership to address the issues of our diaspora,” he concluded.

The claim was also backed by renowned media outlet Al Jazeera, which quoted its sources states those holding valid visas were not affected by the new restrictions and could enter the UAE.

However, a twitter user who writes as HU Khan, sharing his experience after the ban claimed that “Visas are simply not being processed.”

He also pointed out that at visa can be obtained at some exceptions when local business partner requests.

It is worth to mention here that the document, which was sent to companies operating in the park and was seen by the Reuters news agency, cited an immigration circular that came into effect on November 18.

It said applications for new employment and visit visas were suspended until further notice for nationals outside the UAE from countries including Afghanistan, Libya, and Yemen.

The visa ban also applies to citizens of Algeria, Kenya, Iraq, Lebanon, Pakistan and Tunisia, the document said.

It was not clear if there were any exceptions to the ban.

