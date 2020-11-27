AVN 68.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.08%)
COAS Bajwa visits POF, views performance of production units

  • Army chief terms POF a force behind the Armed Forces serving as backbone in defence of Pakistan
Fahad Zulfikar 27 Nov 2020

(Karachi) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah, a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated on Friday.

On the occasion, the COAS was given detailed briefing on performance of various production units. The briefing focused on targets achieved, future projects, envisaged modernisation for cost effective and sustainable production and acquisition of modern technology in line with prevailing operational requirements of Pakistan Armed Forces, the ISPR stated.

Bajwa was also apprised on POF endeavours for international ventures focusing on exports to contribute to national exchequer. It aded, "The COAS visited Display Lounge where newly developed defence products were showcased."

The army chief appreciated the management and Staff of POF for their dedication to optimise the output, COAS termed POF a force behind the Armed Forces serving as backbone in defence of Pakistan.

"Technological up-gradation / modernization and indigenous development to attain self-reliance in defence production is vital to meet the challenges of future battlefield," the COAS concluded.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Chairman POF Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar.

