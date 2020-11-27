Pakistan
Gold price increases Rs300 to Rs110,800 per tola
27 Nov 2020
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs. 300 on Friday and was traded at 110,800 against its sale at Rs. 110,500 the previous day.
Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also increased by Rs. 257 and was traded at Rs. 94,993 against Rs. 94,736 while gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs. 87,077, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs. 1180 and Rs. 1011.65 respectively.
The gold prices in the in international market decreased by $8 and was traded at $1807 against $$1815.
