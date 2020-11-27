AVN 68.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.08%)
COVID-19 claims 12 more lives, infects 2,897 others: CM Sindh

  • Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 12,226 samples were tested which diagnosed 1423 cases that came to 11.6 percent current detection rate which was dangerous.
APP 27 Nov 2020

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Coronavirus has claimed 12 more lives lifting the death toll to 2,897 and 1423 new cases emerged when 12,226 samples were tested.

In a statement issued here from CM House, he said that 12 more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 2,897 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 12,226 samples were tested which diagnosed 1423 cases that came to 11.6 percent current detection rate which was dangerous.

He added that so far 1,952,783 tests have been conducted against which 170,206 cases have been diagnosed, of them 88 percent or 149,115 patients have recovered, including 802 overnight.

The CM Sindh said that currently 18,194 patients were under treatment, of them 17,422 were in home isolation, 13 at isolation centers and 759 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 685 patients was stated to be critical, including 50 shifted to ventilators.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that out of 1423 new cases 1157 have been detected from Karachi, including 410 from East, 389 South, 148 Central, 131 Malir, 40 Korangi and 39 West.

He added that Hyderabad has 68 cases, Badin 37, Tando Allahyar 19, Shaheed Benazirabad 14, Umerkot nine, Thatta eight, Naushehroferoze seven, Sukkur six, Jamshoro five, Khairpur and dadu four each, Larkana and Ghotki three each, Tando Mohammad Khan two, Jacobabad, Mirpurkhas and Sanghar one each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to observe SOPs strictly.

