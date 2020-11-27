AVN 68.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.08%)
BOP 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
CHCC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
DCL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 104.29 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.34%)
EFERT 61.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.55%)
EPCL 44.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
FCCL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.59%)
FFL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.77%)
HASCOL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.13%)
HBL 130.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
HUBC 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.76%)
JSCL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
KAPCO 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.16%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.77%)
LOTCHEM 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
MLCF 39.22 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.7%)
OGDC 99.33 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-3.63%)
PAEL 32.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.61%)
PIBTL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.49%)
PIOC 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.17%)
POWER 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.48%)
PPL 91.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.07%)
PSO 193.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.6%)
SNGP 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.25%)
STPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.07%)
TRG 56.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.82%)
UNITY 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (8.25%)
WTL 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.9%)
BR100 4,257 Increased By ▲ 4.46 (0.1%)
BR30 21,535 Increased By ▲ 131.93 (0.62%)
KSE100 40,968 Decreased By ▼ -63.37 (-0.15%)
KSE30 17,244 Decreased By ▼ -51.23 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 27, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Business & Finance

Toshiba follows GE and Samsung C&T in Quitting Coal

  • Toshiba Corp. announced that it will stop taking orders for new coal-fired power plants and plans on reducing its carbon emissions by 50% by 2030.
BR Web Desk 27 Nov 2020
Source: Reuters
Source: Reuters

Toshiba Corp. announced that it will stop taking orders for new coal-fired power plants and plans on reducing its carbon emissions by 50% by 2030.

However, the Japanese firm will still complete on-going work on around 10 more coal facilities in countries including India and Indonesia. This includes manufacturing steam turbines and offering maintenance services to the existing coal-power plants.

The engineering-to-technology giant will follow other companies such as Samsung C&T and General Electric in quitting coal. While Samsung C&T also continues to complete its existing projects before finally quitting coal, General Electric will opt out of its existing arrangements in September.

Nobuaki Kurumatani, Toshiba's President, also says that “we started considering withdrawing from new coal-plant construction in the previous fiscal year, and finally made the decision.” Toshiba's decision came when last month the Japanese government pledged to become greenhouse gas neutral by 2050.

While Toshiba plans to quit coal, this environment-friendly move has important lessons for policymakers in Asia's energy sector, where investor demands and tighter government policy on climate change has the potential to persuade big firms to limit their reliance on coal.

energy environment

Toshiba follows GE and Samsung C&T in Quitting Coal

Peshawar, Karachi among cities recording most COVID-19 positive cases

Pakistan will continue to play its role for peace in Afghanistan, Qureshi assures counterpart

Controversy erupts over Khadim Hussain Rizvi's successor claims

Pakistan's first transgender lawyer goes from begging to fighting in court

Karachi comes under focus again

Construction sector: PM asks FBR to facilitate expats

Sale of Abraaj stake in KE: SEP, other stakeholders to sit together to resolve NSC issue

CCoE approves proposal to ratify MoUs signed with IPPs

There's no ban on export of workforce to UAE: Zulfi

Super Tax: SC directs individuals, companies to deposit 50 percent of dues

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters