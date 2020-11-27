FM Qureshi meets OIC Secretary General in Niamey

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday met OIC Secretary General Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen in Niamey.

As per the Foreign office, the meeting took place in the run up to the 47th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM).

Qureshi emphasised that Pakistan, as a founding member of the OIC, attached utmost importance to the Organisation as the sole and most prominent voice of the Muslim Ummah.

During the meeting they discussed wide range of issues confronting the Muslim Ummah, including rising Islamophobia, the situation in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine, and challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Foreign Minister conveyed Pakistan’s deep concern at the aggravating human rights and humanitarian situation in IIOJK, and India’s moves to alter the demographic structure of the occupied territory, in clear violation of UN Resolutions and International Law including the fourth Geneva Convention.

He expressed appreciation at the OIC’s consistent and historic support for the Kashmir cause.

The Foreign Minister also apprised the Secretary General about the initiative by Pakistan for adoption of a resolution on Islamophobia by the 47th CFM.

The Secretary General appreciated Pakistan’s role as a founding and active member of the OIC. The Secretary General reaffirmed OIC’s steadfast support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He noted that his Special Envoy on Jammu & Kashmir visited Pakistan and AJK earlier this year and that the Special Envoy’s report would be submitted to the CFM.

The Secretary General also shared his perspective on the issue of Islamophobia and apprised that the latest report of OIC’s Islamophobia Observatory was also due to be released at the CFM.

The OIC Secretary General’s Special Envoy on Jammu & Kashmir Ambassador Yousef Al-Dodeay, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the OIC and other senior officials were also present.