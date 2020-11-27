AVN 68.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.08%)
BOP 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
CHCC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
DCL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 104.29 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.34%)
EFERT 61.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.55%)
EPCL 44.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
FCCL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.59%)
FFL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.77%)
HASCOL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.13%)
HBL 130.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
HUBC 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.76%)
JSCL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
KAPCO 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.16%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.77%)
LOTCHEM 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
MLCF 39.22 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.7%)
OGDC 99.33 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-3.63%)
PAEL 32.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.61%)
PIBTL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.49%)
PIOC 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.17%)
POWER 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.48%)
PPL 91.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.07%)
PSO 193.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.6%)
SNGP 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.25%)
STPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.07%)
TRG 56.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.82%)
UNITY 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (8.25%)
WTL 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.9%)
BR100 4,257 Increased By ▲ 4.46 (0.1%)
BR30 21,535 Increased By ▲ 131.93 (0.62%)
KSE100 40,968 Decreased By ▼ -63.37 (-0.15%)
KSE30 17,244 Decreased By ▼ -51.23 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 27, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

FM Qureshi meets OIC Secretary General in Niamey

BR Web Desk 27 Nov 2020

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday met OIC Secretary General Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen in Niamey.

As per the Foreign office, the meeting took place in the run up to the 47th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM).

Qureshi emphasised that Pakistan, as a founding member of the OIC, attached utmost importance to the Organisation as the sole and most prominent voice of the Muslim Ummah.

During the meeting they discussed wide range of issues confronting the Muslim Ummah, including rising Islamophobia, the situation in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine, and challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Foreign Minister conveyed Pakistan’s deep concern at the aggravating human rights and humanitarian situation in IIOJK, and India’s moves to alter the demographic structure of the occupied territory, in clear violation of UN Resolutions and International Law including the fourth Geneva Convention.

He expressed appreciation at the OIC’s consistent and historic support for the Kashmir cause.

The Foreign Minister also apprised the Secretary General about the initiative by Pakistan for adoption of a resolution on Islamophobia by the 47th CFM.

The Secretary General appreciated Pakistan’s role as a founding and active member of the OIC. The Secretary General reaffirmed OIC’s steadfast support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He noted that his Special Envoy on Jammu & Kashmir visited Pakistan and AJK earlier this year and that the Special Envoy’s report would be submitted to the CFM.

The Secretary General also shared his perspective on the issue of Islamophobia and apprised that the latest report of OIC’s Islamophobia Observatory was also due to be released at the CFM.

The OIC Secretary General’s Special Envoy on Jammu & Kashmir Ambassador Yousef Al-Dodeay, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the OIC and other senior officials were also present.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi FM Qureshi OIC OIC Secretary General

FM Qureshi meets OIC Secretary General in Niamey

Pakistan will continue to play its role for peace in Afghanistan, Qureshi assures counterpart

Controversy erupts over Khadim Hussain Rizvi's successor claims

Pakistan's first transgender lawyer goes from begging to fighting in court

Karachi comes under focus again

Construction sector: PM asks FBR to facilitate expats

Sale of Abraaj stake in KE: SEP, other stakeholders to sit together to resolve NSC issue

CCoE approves proposal to ratify MoUs signed with IPPs

There's no ban on export of workforce to UAE: Zulfi

Super Tax: SC directs individuals, companies to deposit 50 percent of dues

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters