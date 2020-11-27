AVN 68.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.08%)
BOP 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
CHCC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
DCL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 104.29 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.34%)
EFERT 61.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.55%)
EPCL 44.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
FCCL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.59%)
FFL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.77%)
HASCOL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.13%)
HBL 130.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
HUBC 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.76%)
JSCL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
KAPCO 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.16%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.77%)
LOTCHEM 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
MLCF 39.22 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.7%)
OGDC 99.33 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-3.63%)
PAEL 32.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.61%)
PIBTL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.49%)
PIOC 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.17%)
POWER 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.48%)
PPL 91.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.07%)
PSO 193.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.6%)
SNGP 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.25%)
STPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.07%)
TRG 56.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.82%)
UNITY 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (8.25%)
WTL 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.9%)
BR100 4,252 Decreased By ▼ -0.7 (-0.02%)
BR30 21,441 Increased By ▲ 38 (0.18%)
KSE100 40,897 Decreased By ▼ -133.8 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,208 Decreased By ▼ -87.04 (-0.5%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 27, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
World

Maradona helped Venezuelan govt with food supplies, says President Maduro

  • Nicolas Maduro says Maradona helped us in a number of secret operations to deliver food to the people of Venezuela
Fahad Zulfikar 27 Nov 2020

(Karachi) Lamenting the death of Legendary Argentine footballer Diego Maradona, President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro said that the soccer star helped the Venezuelan government with food supplies, media reported.

"Maradona has helped us in a number of secret operations to deliver food to the people of Venezuela. Today I can tell about it,” he said in a speech broadcast on Maduro’s Twitter page.

The last meeting of the legendary footballer with the Venezuelan leadership took place in January 2020.

Nicholas Maduro added that they discussed food issues and the former football player then promised to help resolve them.

On November 25, Footballing legend Diego Maradona, often considered to be one of the greatest players of all time, passed away at the age of 60.

The former Argentinian attacking midfielder, who led his team to victory in the 1986 World Cup, suffered a heart attack. After a succesful surgery on a blood clot in his brain earlier in November, Maradona was to be further treated for alcohol dependency.

The Argentinian footballing icon played for Barcelona and Napoli during his playing career, winning two Serie A titles with the Italian side.

He led the national team to the 1990 World Cup final, eventually losing to West Germany, before captaining them once again in the United States in 1994 - during which he was ineligible to play after he failed a drug test for ephedrine. Maradona scored 34 goals in 91 appearances for Argentina.

The latter half of his career was marred by cocaine addiction, having been banned for 15 months after testing positive in a drug test in 1991; after which he retired from professional football in 1997, ending his stint at Argentine giants Boca Juniors at the age of 37.

Maradona venezuelan president

Maradona helped Venezuelan govt with food supplies, says President Maduro

Pakistan will continue to play its role for peace in Afghanistan, Qureshi assures counterpart

Karachi comes under focus again

Construction sector: PM asks FBR to facilitate expats

Sale of Abraaj stake in KE: SEP, other stakeholders to sit together to resolve NSC issue

CCoE approves proposal to ratify MoUs signed with IPPs

There's no ban on export of workforce to UAE: Zulfi

Super Tax: SC directs individuals, companies to deposit 50 percent of dues

KCR: Sindh CM issued contempt of court notice

German court refers Nokia-Daimler connected car clash to European Court

SBP's forex reserves cross $13bn mark

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters