Nationwide Covid-19 tally rises to 388,151

ISLAMABAD: The nationwide Covid-19 cases have reached 388,151 with a total of 7,867 deaths, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and the provincial authorities reported.

According to data release by the NCOC on Thursday morning, the country reported 40 more deaths owing to Covid-19 and detected 3,306 new cases out 45,999 tests carried out. There are now 43,963 active cases in the country, the NCOC said.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab reported 720 new coronavirus cases out of 18,766 tests, and 19 deaths in last 24 hours taking death toll to 2,923, while 98,145 people have recovered in the province.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, Punjab has detected 116,506 infections.

A statement issued from the office of the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said the province had detected 1,402 new Covid-19 cases, and reported 19 deaths over the past 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases in the province, according to the Sindh government, is now 168,783.

The death toll stands at 2,885.

Additionally, 749 patients were reported to have recovered from the virus over the past day. The KP has reported 453 new Covid-10 cases and two deaths after emergence of new cases provincial tally of coronavirus cases has reached 46,281 and death toll 1,346.

Balochistan reported 51 new cases and one death over the past 24 hours.

After detection of 51 new Covid-19 cases in Balochistan, the provincial tally has reached 16,942 and death tally 165.

According to the data released by the authorities, Balochistan is conducting few Covid-19 tests even less than Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) as the province on November 25 carried out just 705 tests, while the AJK carried out 908 tests.

According to the AJK Health Department, the authorities on Thursday detected 98 new coronavirus patients and reported three deaths, following which the region's Covid-19 patients tally has reached 6,501 and death toll 155.

The region's health authorities over the past 24 hours carried out 908 Covid-19 tests.

The District Health Officer Islamabad (DHO) said that the federal capital detected 576 new cases over the past 24 hours by conducting 8,016 tests and reported six deaths. According to the DHO, the positive ratio in Islamabad was recorded at 7.1 percent.

The DHO said that since the outbreak of coronavirus total 28,555 people have been infected with the deadly virus of which 297 have died.

Gilgit-Baltistan has reported only 10 cases over the past 24 hours and no deaths, following emergence of 10 new cases total Covid-19 infections since the outbreak of virus has reached 4,583, while the death tally stands at 96.

Meanwhile, the Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health, Dr Faisal Sultan, on Thursday has refused to cancel the Medical and Dental College Admissions Test (MDCAT).

In a tweet, the SAPM, while sharing an image, explained holding the MDCAT is not harmful, despite the surging number of coronavirus cases in the country.

"For those comparing MDCAT examination one exam, of 2.5 hours with the overall closure of the education sector, here is a graphic to put things in perspective!" tweeted Dr Faisal.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020