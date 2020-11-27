Economy in the wake of Covid-19: Pakistan being showcased as model for world: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said the world is acknowledging the remarkable resilience shown by Pakistan's economy in the wake of the Covid-19. In a tweet, Shibli said Pakistan is being showcased as a model for the world and has received recognition from World Economic Forum president Børge Brende.

He said the address of Prime Minister Imran Khan at the World Economic Forum was manifestation of our successful strategic priorities. The WEF organized the event in which Prime Minister Imran Khan participated in an interactive dialogue with the WEF president Børge Brende, and chairpersons and CEOs of leading global corporations and WEF partner companies.

The WEF announced Nov 25 to be 'Pakistan Strategy Day' in recognition of the country's "successful policies against Covid-19."

