THE RUPEE: Slightly down against USD

KARACHI: On Thursday, PKR went down slightly against USD in both interbank and open markets after yesterday's gains despite USD going on the defensive in global currency markets as investors sought riskier assets on account of positive US economic data and optimism about Covid-19 vaccine.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 10 paisas for buying while remaining unchanged for selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 159.30 and 159.40 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 15 paisas for buying and 25 paisas for selling over yesterday's rates closing at 159.55 and 160.05 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 187.50 and 189 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 10 paisas for buying and 15 paisas for selling closing at 43 and 43.30 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 5 paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling closing at 41.80 and 42.10 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 159.55 Open Offer Rs 160.05 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Thursday.

======================== Bid Rate Rs 159.30 Offer Rate Rs 159.40 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee-greenback parity stayed unchanged amid sluggish trading activity in the local currency market on Thursday.

According to currency dealers, the greenback did not witness any change in its demand and supply situation throughout the trading session as it firmly closed at its opening trend for buying and selling at Rs 159.50 and Rs 160.70 respectively.

Furthermore, the national currency failed sustain as it depreciated its day earlier recoveries against the pound sterling. As a result, the pound's buying and selling rates rose from Wednesday's closing of Rs 209.50 and Rs 211.30 to Rs 210.00 and Rs 211.50 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee recovered 25paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Thursday.

The dollar opened at Rs 159.75(buying) and Rs 160(selling) against last rate of Rs 160.60(buying) and Rs160.70(selling).

It closed at Rs 159.75(buying) and Rs 160(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 108,100 (selling) and Rs108,000(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020