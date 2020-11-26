AVN 66.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.54%)
One COVID-19 patient dies, 65 more cases reported in Hyderabad

  One COVID-19 patient dies, 65 more cases reported in Hyderabad
APP 26 Nov 2020

HYDERABAD: One more patient has died of COVID-19 here on Thursday, taking the death tally in Hyderabad district to 113 while 65 more cases have been reported positive.

According to health authorities the number of coronavirus affected patients had increased in Hyderabad and other adjoining districts due to changing weather conditions and non observance of Standard Operating Procedures.

Khalid s/o Haji Fareed, 65, resident of Hyderabad breathed his last at LU hospital Hyderabad while 65 new cases have also been reported as positive in the Hyderabad district.

In the wake of COVID-19 emergency, the district administration has taken a number of measures to interrupt transmission of virus and hotspots were identified and smart lockdown was imposed in 17 areas of Hyderabad, Qasimabad and Latifabad talukas for 15 days where business and commercial activities had been banned.

According to a daily situation report issued by the Deputy Commissioner, the number of COVID-19 active cases has surged to 1310 out of them 27 patients were admitted in ICU, HDU and isolation ward of civil hospital while rest were in home isolation.

The district administration also urged the people to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) as preventive measures were the only way to curb the contagion.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the local administration has launched an awareness campaign in all four talukas for adopting preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 while action against SOP violation was also underway.

