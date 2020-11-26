Pakistan
Faisal Javed asks Bilawal to take care of himself as well as people
26 Nov 2020
ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Thursday asked PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to take care of himself as well as people.
In tweet, he prayed for the speedy recovery of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who tested positive for COVID-19.
Faisal Javed said that "what a cruelty it is to videotape yourself while bringing people to the streets and endangering their lives".
He asked him to be conscientious as there was no use of these meetings instead they were harmful for masses.
