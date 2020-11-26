Pakistan
SBP mops up Rs15.250bn from market
- The rate of return accepted is 6.95 per cent per annum.
26 Nov 2020
KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday mopped up Rs. 15.250 billion from the money market for one day as repo sale through its open market operation.
All three bids of Rs. 15.250 billion were accepted.
The rate of return accepted is 6.95 per cent per annum.
