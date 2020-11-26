Markets
Kenyan shilling weakens as importer dollar demand weighs
26 Nov 2020
NAIROBI: Kenya's shilling weakened on Thursday against the dollar due to demand from merchandise and energy importers looking to meet their end-of month of obligations, traders said.
At 0904 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 109.95/110.15 per dollar, compared with yesterday's close of 109.85/110.05.
